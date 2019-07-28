Girl Scouts: No one injured by Minnesota lightning strike
DULUTH, Minn. — None of the Girl Scouts or guides who were rescued from a remote Minnesota island near the Canadian border overnight Friday was injured by lightning, contrary to initial fears, officials said Saturday.
A group of six girls and three adults from the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northern Indiana Council was on an island in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Canadian border when a strong storm blew in Friday night. Lightning struck nearby the group, but no one was injured as a result, the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines said in a statement Saturday.
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad, which reached the group on a Knife Lake island at around 4 a.m., said on Facebook that all of the girls were “awake, alert, and able to move without assistance.”
The group was taken to a hospital in Ely, about 215 miles north of Minneapolis, for additional tests and observation “after experiencing what was referred to as a ‘ground current,” the local Girl Scouts group said in its news release.
Off-duty Los Angeles police officer killed; gunman sought
LOS ANGELES — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot and killed at a Lincoln Heights taco stand early Saturday and authorities are searching for a suspect.
Officer Juan Diaz was out with his girlfriend and two other males when he was shot, according to an official who had been briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly.
Diaz was standing in line at the food truck with his girlfriend and two other males when he noticed a man vandalizing something nearby and approached him, the official said. The official did not know if Diaz identified himself as a police officer.
The man left and a short time later returned with a group of other males and lifted up his shirt to display a handgun, the official said. The official added that Diaz and the others tried to get into a car to avoid violence but the man started shooting.
Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala said a civilian flagged down a motorcycle officer at around 1 a.m. Saturday and reported shots fired. The officer found two men had been shot. Diaz died from his wounds and the other man was hospitalized in unknown condition.
Police believe the gunman is a member of the Avenues gang.
Navy SEAL Team 6 member charged in sexting case
NORFOLK, Va. — A member of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6 has been charged with soliciting nude photos of women while pretending to be someone else through text messages.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Howard is accused of impersonating several different people.
The newspaper reported a general court-martial has been scheduled at Naval Station Norfolk.
Howard’s attorney Michael Waddington said the case should be dismissed. He said investigators didn’t find any nude photos on Howard’s phone, and he passed two polygraph tests.
SEAL Team 6 is famous for being the unit that killed Osama bin Laden.
New Mexico chile plant selected to be grown in space
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — It’ll be one giant leap for chile-kind.
A hybrid version of a New Mexico chile plant has been selected to be grown in space as part of a NASA experiment.
The chile, from Española, N.M., is tentatively scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station for testing in March 2020, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
A NASA group testing how to produce food beyond the Earth’s atmosphere said the chile plant was created with input from Jacob Torres — an Española native and NASA researcher.
Torres said the point of sending the chiles into space is to demonstrate how NASA’s Advanced Plant Habitat — which recreates environmental needs for plant growth like Co2, humidity and lighting — works not only for leafy greens, but for fruiting crops, as well.