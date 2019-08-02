FILE - In this June 26, 2019, file photo, R&B singer R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building for an arraignment on sex-related felonies in Chicago. R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in New York, to federal charges he sexually abused women and girls. The 52-year-old Kelly was denied bail in a Brooklyn courtroom packed with his supporters.