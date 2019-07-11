Judge: Secret evidence OK in Mar-a-Lago case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A federal judge will let prosecutors file secret evidence in the trespassing case of a Chinese woman accused of sneaking into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club because it contains national security information.
District Judge Roy Altman said in a two-page order that he reviewed the evidence against Yujing Zhang that prosecutors want to keep secret and agrees its disclosure could “seriously damage” U.S. national security.
Zhang is charged with illegally entering the president’s Florida club in March and then lying to Secret Service agents when confronted. Here trial is scheduled for next month.
Gay teacher sues Archdiocese
INDIANAPOLIS — A teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school because he’s in a same-sex marriage is suing the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for interfering in his teaching contract.
The teacher, Joshua Payne-Elliott, sued the archdiocese Wednesday in Marion County court, seeking unspecified compensatory, emotional distress.
Payne-Elliott’s attorney, Kathleen DeLaney, said in a news release that he taught at Cathedral High School for 13 years and that Cathedral renewed his annual teaching contract on May 21. But on June 23, Cathedral’s president told him he was being fired.
Bidens earn $15M since leaving office
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, took in more than $15 million since leaving the Obama White House, according to newly released documents, catapulting the Democratic presidential candidate into millionaire status and denting the working-class aura he’s developed over decades.
Federal tax returns and a financial disclosure released Tuesday show that since Biden left public office, his income has surged thanks to a lucrative book deal and constant publicity tours that brought in more than $4 million.
Authorities: Texas man eaten by his dogs
DALLAS — Authorities say a Texas man who had been missing for months was eaten, bones and all, by his dogs.
Johnson County Sheriff Adam King says Freddie Mack, 57, had serious health problems and it’s unclear whether his 18 dogs killed him or consumed his body after he died from a medical condition.
A relative reported Mack missing in May from his home near Venus, a community about 30 miles southwest of Dallas.
The sheriff’s office said after days of trying to find him, investigators returned and found animal feces containing bits of human hair, clothing and bone.