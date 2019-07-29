Police believe body of missing boy found
MEDFORD, Ore. — The body of a missing Oregon boy whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide is believed to have been found in a remote area of Montana, police said.
Police in Medford, Ore., said Montana authorities reported finding the body Sunday thought to be that of 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.
The family formerly lived in Medford.
10-year-old shot in leg by stray bullet
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy was shot in the leg by a stray bullet Saturday while on the field at an eastern Pennsylvania baseball park, authorities said.
The boy was in right field shortly before the IronPigs’ evening game at Coca-Cola Park when he fell to the ground.
It wasn’t until the boy received an X-ray at a hospital that it was determined he had been shot, police said.
“The police officers we were speaking to last night felt pretty confident, with 99% certainty, that someone shot into the air and it was just the horrible misfortune that it landed where it did,” IronPigs General Manager Kurt Landes said.
No gunshots were heard in the area and there’s no indication that the shot came from within the park, police said.
An X-ray revealed that the boy had a bullet lodged in the back of the knee. He was taken to the trauma unit with an injury not considered life-threatening.
Survey: Average price of gas falls in U.S.
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped by 2 cents per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.81, according to the Lundberg Survey.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.67 per gallon in San Diego. The lowest average is $2.24 in Baton Rouge, La. The average price of diesel is down 2 cents, to $3.05 per gallon.
Truck strikes home, killing woman
MARION, Ky. — Police say a woman sitting in her living room was killed when a pickup truck struck her home in western Kentucky.
State Police in Madisonville said in a news release that 72-year-old Mary C. Bass, of Marion, was pronounced dead after the crash Saturday night. A preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill, of Marion, failed to stop at an intersection, drove across a lawn and into the home.
Ohio crash injures 8
DAYTON, Ohio — Police say a school bus and an SUV crashed in Ohio, injuring at least five children and three adults.
Dayton police said the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They say some of those injured were taken to a hospital. There was no report on the severity of any of the injuries.