Egypt says security forces killed 17 Islamic militants
CAIRO — Security forces killed at least 17 suspected militants in raids in Cairo and in another province, Egypt officials said Thursday, four days after a car filled with explosives wrecked outside the county’s main cancer hospital, killing at least 20 people in the ensuing explosion.
The Interior Ministry, which oversees the police, said in a statement that eight of the militants were killed when security forces stormed their hideout in the town of Atsa in Fayoum province, about 50 miles southwest of Cairo.
It said another seven were killed in the Cairo suburb of Shortouk. The remaining two, including a brother of the suspected militant who was driving the car, were also killed in Cairo, the ministry said. It said police arrested another suspect.
The statement said the militants were members of Hasm, which has links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
Former SS guard of Nazi camp, 92, to go on trial in Germany
BERLIN — A 92-year-old former SS private will go on trial this fall in Germany on 5,230 counts of being an accessory to murder, accused of helping the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp function, a Hamburg court said Thursday.
Though he is not accused of any specific killing, Bruno Dey is charged as an accessory to those committed at Stutthof from August 1944 to April 1945 when he served as a guard there, because he helped prevent prisoners from escaping, according to the charges filed by Hamburg prosecutors.
First Eurasian Lynx born in Pyrenees in almost a century
BARCELONA, Spain — A Spanish nature conservation center says that the first baby lynx has been born in the Pyrenees in nearly a century.
The Eurasian lynx is considered extinct in the Spanish and French Pyrenees, and the last time it was witnessed in these mountains was in the 1930s.
The MónNatura Pirineus center released images of the baby feline cavorting on Wednesday, two months after it was born in captivity.
The lynx’s parents were born in captivity in northwestern Spain before being brought to the center in 2008.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature says the predator has stable populations in northern Europe and Asia though it’s endangered in parts of Europe.
The Eurasian lynx is different from the smaller Iberian lynx, which had been near extinction.