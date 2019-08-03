Coroner: Garlic festival shooter killed self
GILROY, Calif. — The gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, according to a finding by the Santa Clara County coroner’s office that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.
Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people— including two children — Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Thirteen others were wounded. Authorities have not been able to determine his motive.
Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, said Friday that Legan’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who had responded in less than a minute.
Wrong-way driver kills 6 on I-90
EYOTA, Minn. — A wrong-way highway crash killed six people in southeastern Minnesota on Friday, including three apparent family members from Wisconsin.
A Ford Focus was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 when it collided with a westbound Chrysler Sebring at around 1:30 a.m., causing one of the cars to catch fire. All three people in each car were killed.
The three people in the Sebring were 26-year-old Christopher Michael Peterson and 47-year-old Ester Linda Peters, both of Rochester, Minn., and 23-year-old Shayla Jean Peterson, of Paynesville, Minn.
The three in Ford Focus were 54-year-old Sheila Eagle, 29-year-old Tamara Lynn Eagle, and 11-year-old Nyobee Eagle Richardson, all of Waukesha, Wis.
3 arrests made in LA officer’s shooting
LOS ANGELES — Three suspects were arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer, officials said.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti described those arrested as the “primary suspects responsible for the murder of Officer Juan Diaz” and said they were taken into custody in the cities of Temecula and Murietta in Riverside County.
The suspects are in their 20s and were arrested as authorities conducted searches related to the case, said Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala.
Diaz, 24, is the second off-duty officer killed in the Los Angeles area since June.
Trump slaps more sanctions on Russia
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has slapped more sanctions on Russia in connection with the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter, a move that a Russian lawmaker said Friday will make it less likely for normalized U.S.-Russian relations.
Trump issued an executive order late Thursday that imposes another round of sanctions against Moscow, which has denied wrongdoing in the spy case.