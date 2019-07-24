Phones sought in Puerto Rico as political crisis grows
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Puerto Rico judge issued search warrants for the cellphones of government officials involved in a crude online chat whose leak has set off a political crisis that threatens to bring down the U.S. territory’s governor.
One of the search warrants said that government officials used the chat to transmit official and confidential information to private citizens in potential violation of ethics laws.
Kelvin Carrasco, a spokesman for the island’s Justice Department, said Tuesday that the warrants were approved overnight and issued to those who had yet to turn over their phones. He did not identify the officials and would not comment further.
House opposes Israel boycott in bipartisan vote
WASHINGTON — The House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Tuesday opposing an international effort to boycott Israel, a rare bipartisan vote as Democrats try to tamp down increasingly heated political rhetoric over differences with the longtime U.S. ally.
Democrats have been wrestling with the issue all year. Liberal lawmakers, most notably Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., two newly elected Muslim Americans, have spoken out about the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, known as BDS, as they criticize Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, particularly in the occupied territories. Lawmakers from both parties have derided the BDS movement as anti-Semitic.
The resolution passed on a vote of 398-17.
No charges in Georgia lawmaker grocery store dispute
ATLANTA — No charges will be filed in the dispute between a black Georgia lawmaker and a man she accused of verbally assaulting her for having too many items in an express checkout line at a grocery store, police said Tuesday.
In a widely shared Facebook video, a tearful state Rep. Erica Thomas, a Democrat, accused a man later identified as Eric Sparkes of a racist attack during the encounter Friday.
Thomas sobbed as she described the confrontation. “He says, ‘You lazy son of a bitch; you need to go back where you came from.’”
But Thomas’ version of events was disputed by Sparkes a day later when he unexpectedly showed up during an interview between Thomas and television news crews outside the store.
In an interview with WSB-TV, Sparkes admitted to cursing at Thomas, but vehemently denied using racist language or telling her to “go back.”
“She’s doing it for political purposes. Period,” Sparkes said, adding that he is a Democrat and of Cuban descent.
In a subsequent interview with the news station, Thomas appeared to walk back the assertion she made in her Facebook video that Sparkes had told her to “go back where you came from.”