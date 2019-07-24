Chinese premier during Tiananmen crackdown dies
BEIJING — Li Peng, a former hard-line Chinese premier best known for announcing martial law during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests that ended with a bloody crackdown by troops, has died. He was 90.
China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Li died Monday of an unspecified illness. His death was not announced until Tuesday evening.
Li, a keen political infighter, spent two decades at the pinnacle of power before retiring in 2002. He left behind a legacy of prolonged and broad-based economic growth coupled with authoritarian political controls.
While broadly disliked by the public, he oversaw China’s reemergence from post-Tiananmen isolation to rising global diplomatic and economic clout, a development he celebrated in public statements that often were defiantly nationalistic.
Li, who became acting premier in November 1987, triumphed over pro-reform party leader Zhao Ziyang in 1989 after the fellow native of Sichuan province was toppled from power for sympathizing with the student protesters at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
12 killed in Congo’s Ebola outbreak region
BENI, Congo — A local official says rebels have killed a dozen people in an area of eastern Congo where an Ebola virus outbreak has persisted for nearly a year.
The administrator for the Beni territory confirmed on Tuesday that the rebels had killed nine people in Oicha and three others in Eringeti in overnight attacks.
Hundreds of people in the Beni area have been killed in rebel attacks in recent years, angering a population that asks why authorities in the faraway capital of Kinshasa have not done more to protect them.
Wariness of outsiders has at times hampered the efforts of health workers trying to contain the Ebola outbreak, which has killed more than 1,700 people. And deadly rebel attacks force critical work including Ebola vaccinations to pause.