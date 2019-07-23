Lawsuit: Man linked to 19 deaths killed another woman
DALLAS — A lawsuit alleges a 90-year-old woman is another victim of a Dallas man who has been linked to 19 deaths.
The suit was filed Monday in Dallas County against The Tradition-Prestonwood, an independent living facility in Dallas, by the woman’s children. It alleges the facility failed to keep residents safe.
According to the lawsuit, police told the woman’s family that tracking data confirmed Billy Chemirmir was at the facility on the day of her 2017 death.
Chemirmir has been in custody since March 2018. He’s charged in the deaths of 12 women, including two other residents of The Tradition. Police have said Chemirmir posed as a maintenance worker or health care provider.
Separate lawsuits filed last month claim there were six additional victims at the facility.
The Tradition says it has cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so.
Mexico uncovers massive migrant smuggling ring
MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials said Monday they have uncovered an industrial-scale migrant smuggling ring using tractor-trailer rigs disguised as freight deliveries for major companies.
President Andres Manuel López Obrador said authorities found a tractor-trailer disguised with the logo of Soriana, a major grocery store chain. But instead of groceries, it was carrying about 150 migrants.
In a statement Monday, Soriana wrote that “the truck detained Saturday in Veracruz state does not belong to our delivery fleet, nor is it owned by the Soriana Organization.”
“The company has filed a complaint, because it was fake, it was camouflage to transport migrants,” López Obrador said.
In June, Mexico detected five freight trucks carrying 925 migrants, almost all from Central America. Some of those trucks bore the logos of well-known firms, though it was not clear if those trucks were also fakes or had been used illegally by drivers without the companies’ knowledge.
Fiancee sues over principal’s death
ROSELAND, N.J. — A hospital failed to adequately monitor and treat a New Jersey high school principal as his oxygen level plummeted during a bone-marrow donation procedure in February, sending him into a coma and leading to his death several weeks later, a lawsuit filed Monday by his fiancee alleges.
Westfield High School Principal Derrick Nelson died in April after lapsing into a coma during the procedure at Hackensack University Medical Center, which Sheronda Braker named in her suit.
Nelson, who was 44 and had a 5-year-old daughter with Braker, didn’t know the French teenager to whom he planned to donate the bone marrow. They were connected through Be the Match, a worldwide bone marrow registry network.
Due to privacy obligations, it isn’t known if the teen received any bone marrow from Nelson.