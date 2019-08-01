Italy: Teen’s father says son didn’t know friend had knife
ROME — The father of one of the Americans detained in the fatal stabbing of an Italian police officer said Wednesday that his 18-year-old son insists he didn’t know his friend had a knife and “can’t come to terms with what happened.”
Fabrizio Natale issued a statement through a lawyer after visiting his son, Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, at a Rome prison, a meeting Natale described as “very tough for both” of them.
Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, a former high school classmate of Natale-Hjorth’s, also is in custody for the slaying early Friday of Carabinieri Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega.
Prosecutors say Elder has confessed to knifing Cerciello Rega, 35, who was stabbed 11 times and died at a hospital. They have said Natale-Hjorth was suspected of fighting with the officer’s partner at the time.
ICE: Ex-Venezuela VP among 10 most wanted fugitives
WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday added former Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami to its list of 10 most wanted fugitives.
ICE posted a Twitter link to a “wanted” profile on El Aissami with the hashtag #MostWantedWednesday. It cautions: “Do not attempt to apprehend any subject.”
El Aissami, who is now Venezuela’s minister of industry and national production, was charged earlier this year in New York federal court with violating the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act and U.S. Treasury Department sanctions by hiring U.S. companies to provide private jets.
Bus hit by bomb in Afghanistan, 32 killed
KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people, including children, a provincial official said.
Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the police chief in Farah province, said the explosion also wounded 15 people. Most of the wounded were said to be in critical condition, indicating the death toll could rise.
The bus was traveling on a main highway between the western city of Herat and the southern city of Kandahar.
Court upholds ruling on Guam advisory voteHAGATNA, Guam — Non-native residents of Guam should have a say about the territory’s future relationship with the United States, a U.S. appeals court ruled.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2017 ruling that said it’s unconstitutional to limit an advisory vote to those who are considered native inhabitants of the island.
The U.S. territory’s non-binding election would have given native Chamorro residents three choices: independence, statehood and free association with the United States.
The free association option would be similar to island states that allow the U.S. exclusive military access to their land and waters while their citizens have the right to live and work in the U.S.