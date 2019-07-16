Workers unearth 313 bodies in Syria
BEIRUT — In an open field on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Raqqa, workers in black uniforms, surgical masks and red hardhats toil under a scorching sun to dig up bodies from a large mass grave discovered last month.
They have so far unearthed 313 bodies since the grave was discovered last month, the official said. All of the dead are men, women and children believed to have been killed or died during the Islamic State group’s rule over the northern city, once the de facto capital of the extremist group’s so-called Islamic caliphate and the site of atrocities committed by the group against residents who opposed its extremist ideology.
U.S.-backed Syrian forces retook Raqqa from IS in 2017 after a lengthy campaign that left the city in ruins.
Yasser al-Khamees, who leads a team of first responders, said workers have unearthed 4,760 bodies from a series of mass graves starting in January 2018.
Flooding kills at least 31 people in India
PATNA, India — After causing flooding and landslides in Nepal, three rivers are overflowing in northern India and submerging parts of Bihar state, killing at least 14 people, officials said Monday. Farther east, 17 others were killed by flooding in Assam and other states in India’s remote northeast.
Pratata Amrit, a government official, said about 200,000 people left their flooded village homes in Bihar, with 50,000 taking shelter in 152 state-run relief camps.
More than 2 million were affected and 17 were killed by the flooding and mudslides in Assam and elsewhere
Hamas official calls for slaughter of Jews
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The militant Hamas group is distancing itself from a leader who called for the slaughter of Jews worldwide.
In a statement Monday, Hamas said recent remarks by Fathi Hammad, a member of its politburo, “don’t represent the movement’s official positions.”
Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, said Hammad’s remarks conflicted with its amended charter that restricted Hamas’s conflict to the Israeli occupation, “not the Jews or their religion,” according to the rare statement.
Speaking to demonstrators in Gaza on Friday, Hammad called for attacks on “every Jew on the globe.”
Roadside bomb kills 11 in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bomb in Afghanistan killed at least 11 people riding in a truck in the southern Kandahar province, provincial officials said Monday.
Ahmad Sadeq Essa, a deputy army spokesman in Kandahar, said that around 35 other civilians were wounded in the explosion in Khakrez district.
Yousof Younosi, a provincial council member in Kandahar, said that women and children were among those killed, but couldn’t provide an exact breakdown. All of the victims were members of the same family and their close relatives who were on their way to a shrine, he said.
Climate protesters block roads in Britain
LONDON — Environmental protesters have blocked roads in London and four other British cities in a new wave of demonstrations demanding faster action against climate change.
Hundreds of supporters of the group Extinction Rebellion, along with a blue boat bearing the words “Act Now,” blocked the street outside London’s Royal Courts of Justice on Monday. They called for charges to be dropped against more than 1,000 people arrested during climate protests earlier this year.
Protests are also taking place in Glasgow, Cardiff, Bristol and Leeds.
Migrants, squatters defy Rome police
ROME — Migrants and squatters set up burning barricades at an abandoned school outside Rome on Monday after police were ordered to clear the site.
Residents set fire to tires, mattresses, and garbage to try and deter the police in riot gear. But authorities doused the blaze and proceeded with the eviction.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has championed a crackdown on migrants, said Italy had “no tolerance” for anyone who illegally occupies abandoned buildings.
Flash floods leave 22 missing in Pakistan
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Heavy rains triggered flash floods in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, leaving at least 22 people missing and feared dead, Pakistan’s minister for disaster management in the disputed territory said Monday.
Ahmed Raza Qadri said the flooding late Sunday also caused a great deal of destruction and damage in the village of Lesswa in Neelum Valley, Ahmed Raza Qadri said.
Rescue workers had been unable to find the 22 people swept away by the waters, including two soldiers and 11 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat religious group, Qadri said.
Rescuers attempt to reach trapped miners
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani rescue teams struggled to save 10 miners trapped in a coal mine after a methane gas explosion in the southwestern Baluchistan province, an official said Monday.
The explosion happened Sunday more than 4,000 feet below the surface, and the mine in the Degari area near the provincial capital, Quetta, partially caved in.
Greek man detained in death of American
ATHENS, Greece — A Greek man has been detained in the slaying of an American scientist on the island of Crete, police said Monday.
Authorities said the 27-year-old man detained Monday was one of 10 people interviewed over the weekend for the investigation of Suzanne Eaton’s slaying.
Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist, was attending a conference on Crete when she went missing on July 2. Her body was found six days later.
A coroner has said her death resulted from a criminal act.