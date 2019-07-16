News in your town

'Chatgate' scandal throws Puerto Rico governor into crisis

Trump: Many people agree with me

Trump moves to end asylum at border

Harris blasts, and takes money from, Epstein's law firm

NYC mayor, running for president, on defense after blackout

'Some jerk' steals doors off police Humvee

Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer's

Man killed at Washington immigration jail shot many times

Avenatti: R. Kelly paid $2M to silence girl he assaulted

Beto O'Rourke says he had relative who owned slaves

A look at the 'squad' that Trump targeted in racist tweets

Guatemala cancels meeting between Morales and Trump

Congo confirms 1st Ebola case in city of Goma

Bangladesh ex-dictator H.M. Ershad dies at 89

Trump renews attacks on 4 congresswomen

Russian opposition rallies for Moscow election candidates

Decorated soldier dies in combat operations in Afghanistan

Calls for investigations after power restored in Manhattan

Hawaiian activists prepare for Mauna Kea telescope convoys

U.K. says seized Iranian oil tanker could be released

Agencies boost efforts to stop wildland firefighter suicides

Pamplona festival ends with 3 gorings in final bull run

India aborts moon mission launch citing technical glitch

A healthy lifestyle might offset genetic risk for Alzheimer's

Barry's flood threat lingers as storm slowly sweeps inland

No lights, big city: Power outage KOs Broadway, Times Square

Syria says militant attack shuts down gas pipeline

A Capitol offense? Cannabis found in Statehouse flower beds

Doughnuts with filling syringes nixed from Minnesota fair

Leave the US, Trump tells Democratic congresswomen of color

Puerto Rico governor rejects calls to resign amid scandal

Leaked UK memo says Trump axed Iran deal to spite Obama

Proctor & Gamble donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team

Magnitude 7.3 quake damages homes in eastern Indonesia

Barr: Justice Dept. is 'all in' on criminal justice overhaul

Earthquakes shake up Yucca Mountain nuke dump talk in Nevada

Police: Man dies after attacking immigration prison

Vatican mystery over missing girl deepens as bones are found

Stalled Idlib campaign shows limits of Syrian, Russian power

