Gang leader dresses up as daughter to try to escape jail
RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him behind bars and walking out the penitentiary’s main door in her place, authorities said Sunday.
But prison officials said the nervousness displayed by Clauvino da Silva, also known as “Shorty,” as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave him away.
His plan was apparently to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the jail. Police are looking into her possible role as an accomplice in Saturday’s failed escape attempt from Gericinó prison.
Rio’s State Secretary of Prison Administration released photos showing da Silva in a silicon girl’s mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts. They also released a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name.
Authorities say da Silva was part of the leadership of the Red Command, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio.
After the failed escape bid, da Silva was transferred to a unit of a maximum-security prison and will face disciplinary sanctions, officials said.
Teen arrested in boy’s fall from top of London’s Tate Modern
LONDON — A teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday after a 6-year-old child was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery, police said.
The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics found the injured child on a fifth-floor roof of the Tate. He was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police reported in a statement.
“A 17-year-old male had remained with members of the public on the10th floor viewing platform,” the statement said. “There is nothing to suggest that he is known to the victim.”
The outdoor viewing area and a rooftop bar sit atop the Tate Modern, which is Britain’s national gallery of international modern art. Visitors to the open terrace get free panoramic views of the British capital.
Located on the south side of the River Thames, the gallery was the U.K.’s most popular tourist attraction in 2018, generating 5.9 million visits, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.
Afghan official: bomb on bus carrying media workers kills 2
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a magnetic explosive device attached to a bus carrying media workers has killed two people in the capital, Kabul.
Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, said Sunday that the bus driver and a pedestrian were killed.
He said two employees of the Khurshid TV station and another pedestrian were wounded.
No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and the rival Islamic State group have both attacked reporters in the past over what the insurgents view as biased or negative coverage. The two groups are active in the capital.
In June, the Taliban said local Afghan media would be targeted if they continued transmitting anti-Taliban announcements paid for by the government.