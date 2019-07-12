NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump has declared a federal declaration of emergency for Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry's expected landfall late today or early Saturday along the state's coast.
The declaration late Thursday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards had asked the Trump administration in a letter earlier Thursday that the state receive supplementary federal resources as soon as possible should they be needed.
Edwards says it is necessary that critical pre-positioning be provided through federal assistance.
Forecasters say the storm is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall.
Officials say migrant families who are evacuating due to Tropical Storm Barry will not be targeted during a nationwide immigration enforcement operation that could happen as soon as this weekend.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Thursday night that it is focused on ensuring that people along the Gulf Coast stay safe during the storm.
Officials say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not be conducting the immigration operations in places where evacuations or sheltering is occurring, unless there is "a serious public safety threat."