Trump administration considers delaying new abortion curbs
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has told federally funded family planning clinics it is considering a delay in enforcing a controversial rule that bars them from referring women for abortions. That comes after clinics had vowed defiance.
Two people attending meetings this week between the Department of Health and Human Services and clinic representatives said that officials said the clinics should be given more time to comply with the rule’s new requirements.
HHS said Friday that its policy has not changed.
On Monday, agency officials announced that the government would immediately begin enforcing the rule, catching the clinics off-guard and prompting an outcry. Planned Parenthood said its 400 clinics would defy the requirement. Some states, including Illinois and Maryland, backed the clinics. The family planning program serves about 4 million women a year, and many low-income women get basic health care from the clinics.
HHS Office of Population Affairs Director Diane Foley told representatives of the clinics the administration is considering rewinding the clock on enforcement. Instead of requiring immediate compliance, the administration would issue a new timetable and start the process at that point.
Judge denies bail for ex-Peruvian president
SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. judge on Friday denied bail for former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo after prosecutors argued that he was a flight risk and pointed out officials found a suitcase with $40,000 in cash during his arrest.
“If the defendant were to flee, this would be a diplomatically significant failure of the United States to live up to its obligations to Peru under the (extradition) treaty,” Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson said before ordering Toledo, 73, held pending an extradition hearing scheduled for July 26.
U.S. Marshals detained Toledo at his Northern California home Tuesday on an extradition request.
The ex-president is wanted in his home country on accusations of taking $20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.
Toledo denies the charges.
Equifax to pay $700M for data breach
SAN FRANCISCO — The Wall Street Journal says Equifax will pay around $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.
The report said the deal would resolve investigations by the FTC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and most state attorneys general. It also would resolve a nationwide consumer class-action lawsuit.
The breach was one of the largest affecting people’s private information. Atlanta-based Equifax did not notice the attack for more than six weeks. The compromised data included Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver license numbers and credit card numbers.
Google faces fine over YouTube privacy
SAN FRANCISCO — Google is expected to pay a multimillion-dollar penalty from the Federal Trade Commission over its handling of kids’ information on its popular video site YouTube.
The FTC was reportedly investigating YouTube for violating a federal law designed to protect kids and online data.
Concerns have been raised about how YouTube collects minors’ information and also about comments from pedophiles that have plagued the site. YouTube suspended comments on videos featuring kids earlier this year.