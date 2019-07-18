U.S. kicking NATO ally Turkey out of fighter program
WASHINGTON — In a major break with a longtime ally, the Trump administration on Wednesday said Turkey is being kicked out of an American-led fighter aircraft program because it is buying a Russian air defense system that would aid Russian intelligence.
The decision has significant implications for the cohesion of NATO, whose central strategic purpose is to defend against Russian aggression. Now that NATO member Turkey has chosen to buy and deploy the Russian-made S-400 air defense, it will no longer be fully part of the alliance’s air defenses, which are at the core of NATO strategy.
The U.S. government’s concern is that the S-400 could be used to gather data on the capabilities of the F-35, and that the information could end up in Russian hands.
Pentagon says 2,100 more troops going to U.S.-Mexico border
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says an additional 2,100 troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexican border to help with security.
Among them are 1,100 active-duty troops who will perform a variety of missions, including aerial surveillance and logistical and administrative support. The Pentagon says the new acting defense secretary, Richard V. Spencer, approved the deployment.
Also deploying are 1,000 members of the Texas National Guard. They will be under state control. Most will assist Customs and Border Protection at the temporary adult migrant holding facilities at Donna and Tornillo in Texas.
The new deployments are in addition to the approximately 2,500 active-duty and 2,000 National Guard troops already deployed to the border.
Deputies: Florida man tied up wife’s lover, cut off penis
BELL, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man held his wife’s lover at gunpoint, cut off the man’s penis and fled with it.
News outlets report 49-year-old Alex Bonilla was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated assault.
The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday that said Bonilla broke into his neighbor’s home Sunday, tied the neighbor up and mutilated his genitals with scissors. Deputies say the victim told authorities that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house.
There were two juveniles in the victim’s home when the cut-and-run occurred.
An arrest report says Bonilla caught his wife and the victim having sex in May.
The victim was hospitalized.