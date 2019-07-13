Climber killed during descent from Colorado peak identified
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have released the identity of a man who fell to his death while descending from a mountain peak near Aspen.
Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers said 61-year-old James Hasse died of blunt force trauma to the head during Wednesday's accident.
The Aspen Daily News reports the Summit County man had been coming down from a difficult climb with two other men up South Maroon Peak in the Elk Mountains. The terrain in that area is steep and there is still a considerable amount of snow.
Hasse fell about fell about 200 feet (61 meters). His body was recovered Thursday.