TSA: Man checked missile launcher in luggage at airport
BALTIMORE — Federal officials say they’ve found a missile launcher in a man’s luggage at the airport in Baltimore.
The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that the military grade weapon was located in the man’s checked luggage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
TSA officers called airport police who found the man and detained him for questioning. The unidentified traveler said he was in the military and coming home from Kuwait. He said he wanted to keep the weapon as a souvenir.
The TSA said the missile launcher was “not a live device.” But it was handed over to the state fire marshal for disposal.
The man lives in Jacksonville, Texas, which is about 115 miles east of Dallas. He was ultimately allowed to catch his flight home.
Officer hurt in Arkansas shootout
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A man who was seen “pumping a gun” in a busy tourist area in Arkansas was critically wounded in a shootout with police, authorities said.
Hot Springs police said several people called 911 to report a man walking along Bathhouse Row while carrying a long gun and threatening bystanders on Sunday. Officers responded and exchanged gunfire with the man, and one police officer was struck twice, police said.
Authorities say the man carrying the gun was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Allen Scott, of Hot Springs. The wounded officer, Jonathan Smith, was treated and released from a hospital.
The shootout occurred in Hot Springs National Park, about 55 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Sentinel- Record reported that the area was crowded with tourists — including some people who took refuge in the closet of a historic bathhouse — but no bystanders were hurt.
President Trump takes clemency action
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has issued full pardons to five men convicted of crimes including theft, fraud and drug trafficking, in addition to commuting the sentences of two others.
The president commuted the sentences of Ted Suhl, who was convicted of bribery related to Medicaid fraud, and Ronen Nahmani, a Florida man convicted of selling synthetic marijuana. The White House says he has five young children and that his wife is suffering from terminal cancer.
Trump’s clemency actions to date have tended to focus on household names and conservatives, including champion boxer Jack Johnson, former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and media mogul Conrad Black. He also pardoned Alice Johnson, a woman whose case was championed by Kim Kardashian West.