Trump to host state dinner for Australian prime minister
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host an official visit and state dinner in September for the prime minister of Australia, a conservative, who, like Trump, defied public opinion polls and won his first full term in office last May.
It’s only the second state dinner Trump has held since he became president. The first was for French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2018.
The White House announced Monday that Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, have been invited to the Sept. 20 dinner.
Morrison was installed the previous August by government colleagues who had lost confidence in his predecessor Malcolm Turnbull. His tenure was expected to be a short one, but his conservative coalition won a surprise victory.
Trump and Morrison had dinner last month when the two attended a Group of 20 summit in Japan. They spoke briefly with reporters.
Morrison said Trump had a standing invitation to visit his country when a U.S. and international golf team competed for the 2019 President’s Cup. Trump declared that Morrison’s victory didn’t surprise him.
“They called it an upset, but I don’t call it an upset,” Trump told him. “It’s a fantastic thing you did.”
A White House state dinner is a glamorous affair that showcases global power and influence, typically featuring hundreds of guests and an exchange of toasts between the two leaders.
The White House said the visit will celebrate the two countries’ close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm a common vision for global peace and prosperity.
Pope urges concrete measures to protect Syrian civilians
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has sent Syrian President Bashar Assad a letter expressing his “profound concern” for the humanitarian situation in Syria and in particular the plight of civilians in Idlib province.
The Vatican said Cardinal Peter Turkson, one of Francis’ top advisers, hand-delivered the letter to Assad during a meeting Monday in Damascus attended by the Vatican’s ambassador to Syria.
It was an unusual, hands-on gesture meant to show Francis’ concern about the situation.
Assad’s office said in a statement the talks focused on political efforts to end the crisis, with Syria’s president blaming regional and Western countries for supporting insurgents.
Francis has frequently called for an end to the conflict and decried the plight of Syrian civilians. He has also condemned weapons manufacturers in the U.S. and Europe for fueling wars in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.
The Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said the letter asked for civilian lives and key infrastructure to be protected, such as schools and hospitals. The letter urged Assad to take concrete steps for reconciliation and to release political prisoners, the Vatican said.
Syria’s conflict, which began in 2011, has killed more than 400,000 people.