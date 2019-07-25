SpaceX launch sends supplies to space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — A space capsule carrying a 3D printer to make human tissue and about 5,000 pounds of other experiments and supplies is on its way to the International Space Station after a thunderous SpaceX launch.
The private company’s Falcon 9 rocket dodged threatening clouds in its Thursday evening lift-off sending a Dragon capsule on its third trip to the orbiting outpost. The ship will dock with the station early Saturday.
Dragon is carrying science experiments, several of which concentrate on cellular science, as well as normal supplies.
Officials at biotech companies nScrypt and Techshot Inc say the mini-refrigerator-sized 3D printer will be controlled by scientists on the ground and print nerve cells, muscle cells and proteins. The experiment uses the near lack of gravity to help the cells hold their shape.
Woman kills 2 Israeli men at Mexico shopping mall
MEXICO CITY — A woman wearing a blond wig disguise fatally shot two Israeli men at a restaurant in an upscale Mexico City shopping mall, and authorities said Thursday they were investigating links to organized crime.
Though the woman was quickly arrested and claimed the killings were a crime of passion, prosecutors later discounted that motive and said international “criminal groups” were involved.
Authorities said the woman and another man sat down Wednesday at a table near the victims at a restaurant in the Plaza Artz mall. She then rose and shot the two Israelis at close range.
She ditched the wig and other parts of her disguise outside the mall and ran, but was quickly caught by police. At least two accomplices shot a police officer outside the mall and then fled in a car.
Ulises Lara, spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said a total of four suspects were involved in either the killing, logistics or getaway.
The Israeli Embassy identified the victims as Alon Azulay, 41, and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, 44. Both men had criminal records in Mexico and Israel, it said.
Customers at the shopping center fled, dove to the floor or took refuge behind storefronts as the sound of gunshots rang through the complex. Videos and photos posted on social media showed restaurant patrons cowering under tables.
Mexico City police chief Jesus Orta said the woman told police Wednesday that “she had a sentimental relationship with one of the victims, who she met on social media, and that the attack was due to infidelity.”
But on Thursday, Lara said “the supposed motive this person talked about initially doesn’t exist.”
The attack was “an issue of serious coordination, of acts by criminal groups, and in the case we are talking about here, there are at least links to international criminals,” Lara said. “We have to confirm everything, show you everything, and find out what those links are.”
Palestinian leader calls for end to Israel agreements
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is calling Israel’s demolition of several dozen Palestinian homes on the outskirts of east Jerusalem “ethnic cleansing” and says he will take steps to terminate all agreements with Israel.
Abbas issued a statement following a meeting of PLO leaders in Ramallah on Thursday. The president said he would form a committee to advance ending all signed agreements with Israel, but it wasn’t clear such a move had a timeline.
The president’s remarks came three days after Israel leveled several buildings it says were built too close to its West Bank separation barrier after a years-long legal battle.
Abbas restated his opposition to President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” between Israel and the Palestinians, and said that “Palestine and Jerusalem are not for sale or bargain.”