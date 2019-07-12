CHICAGO—Beleaguered R&B singer R. Kelly was arrested Thursday in Chicago on new federal charges alleging child pornography and obstruction of justice.
Kelly, 52, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was charged in a 13-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Chicago, according to Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Lausch.
Kelly was arrested in Chicago about 7 p.m. while walking his dog near his residence at the Trump Tower.
The indictment had not been placed on the public docket as of Thursday night and further details of the allegations were not immediately available. It was also unclear when Kelly would appear in court
Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, could not be reached for comment.
The new charges add to a mountain of legal woes already dogging Kelly, who was acquitted a decade ago in a sensational trial in Cook County of charges alleging he filmed himself having sex with his goddaughter, a girl estimated to have been as young as 13.
Despite the acquittal, controversy continued to swirl around Kelly, driven largely by investigative stories by music critic and reporter Jim DeRogatis in BuzzFeed and The New Yorker, as well as damning allegations in a recent Lifetime documentary series.