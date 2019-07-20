Earthquake injures 4 people in Greece
ATHENS, Greece — A strong earthquake centered northwest of Athens shook Greece on Friday, causing frightened residents to run into the capital’s streets and damaging several buildings. Authorities said four people were hospitalized with injuries, none of them serious.
The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake that struck at 2:13 p.m. local time a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude of 5.3.
Firefighters checked for people trapped in elevators amid power outages after the brief but jolting quake.
In central Athens, the Acropolis Museum was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day as a precaution, but the city’s ancient monuments remained open.
Police patrols and helicopters were deployed to inspect areas close to the earthquake’s epicenter near the town of Magoula.
The most powerful quake to hit the Greek capital in the last 20 years came in 1999, when a temblor of magnitude 6.0 caused extensive damage and killed more than 140 people.
Drone attack in Iraq targets Iranian group
An unmanned drone dropped explosives on a base belonging to Iran-backed paramilitary forces in northern Iraq early Friday, wounding two people, Iraqi security officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The Iranian-backed mostly Shiite Muslim militias, in a statement, blamed the Islamic State group, saying it confronted the attack without providing details.
A senior official with the militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces said that the attack resulted in the wounding of two Iranians and that the base housed advisers from Iran and Lebanon. The second attack hit a weapons depot, causing a large fire at the base.
Egyptian airstrikes hit Islamic militants
EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian security officials say airstrikes targeting Islamic militants are underway in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, killing at least 20 insurgents.
Officials said that Egypt’s air force on Friday hit more than 100 mountainous hideouts of militant groups in the city of El-Arish and the small town of Bir al-Abd.
The airstrikes come on the heels of a suicide bombing attack that left two killed, including a soldier and a civilian Thursday in the northern Sinai town of Sheikh Zuweid.
University bombing kills 8, wounds 33 in Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan — A powerful bomb exploded outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital on Friday, killing at least eight people and wounding 33, according to police and health officials.
Several of the wounded were in critical condition, they said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest to target Kabul. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group often stage large-scale bombings in the city. The Taliban generally target Afghan forces and government officials and the Islamic State also often attacks minority Shiites.
The university is co-ed, with women attending classes alongside men, something the Taliban oppose, saying they accept education for women but that it should be segregated.
Turkey attacks Kurdish rebels in Iraq in retaliation
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey launched airstrikes against Kurdish rebel targets in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, after the killing of a Turkish diplomat there, state-run media quoted Turkey’s defense minister as saying on Friday.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkish jets hit the Qandil mountains region in northern Iraq, where the leadership of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, is reported to be based.
Akar said the offensive was launched after an employee of the Turkish Consulate in the city of Irbil was killed along with an Iraqi national in a gun attack at a Turkish-owned restaurant in the city on Wednesday.
Gunmen assault police checkpoint in Yemen
SANAA, Yemen — Security officials say gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in southern Yemen, killing at least five policemen and wounding three.
The officials said the assailants struck on Friday with hand grenades and an RPG launcher at a checkpoint in Abyan province. The province is located 120 miles northeast of Yemen’s port city of Aden.
The officials said the attackers also set on fire an armored vehicle before fleeing the scene. Local officials blamed the attack on al-Qaida.