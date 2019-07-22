While airmen slept under mosquito nets in sweltering, rat-infested barracks at Binh Thuy Air Base in Vietnam, two American astronauts landed on the moon shortly after 3 a.m. Saigon time on July 21, 1969.
Later that morning, Armed Forces Radio broadcast Neil Armstrong’s famous words as he stepped onto the moon’s surface.
There was a celebratory stand-down that day, providing a much-appreciated break from long duty shifts. The weather was the same as every other day that month — hot and humid with torrential monsoon rains.
There was lots of excitement on base — we were very proud Americans.