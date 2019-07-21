This past week, Americans have been reflecting on the excitement and unity the country felt 50 years ago when the Apollo 11 astronauts made their historic space mission. A feeling of achievement permeated communities across the country. Amid the strife of war and civil unrest, perhaps brighter days were ahead.
A little more than a decade after the moon landing, however, the feeling of prosperity in Dubuque had begun to wane. By the dawn of 1982, Dubuque hit the highest unemployment rate in the country at 23%.
Some 37 years later, Dubuque again has an unemployment rate in the national spotlight. This time, though, it’s the rare air of historic low unemployment. At 1.9%, Dubuque’s jobless rate is the fifth-lowest among metropolitan areas in the U.S.
That incredible turnaround helps tell the story highlighted last week at Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s annual meeting. And GDDC is a good part of the fuel that fires the community’s economic engine.
There is plenty to brag about in Dubuque these days.
Just last week, headlines in the TH revealed more economic wins:
- Duluth Trading Co. announced it will open a 102,000-square-foot distribution center in Dubuque Industrial Center West. The company intends to hire 12 full-time employees and at least 200 seasonal, part-time employees.
- Crown Holdings, a Fortune 500 manufacturer, plans to lease a 111,000-square-foot space in Dubuque Industrial Center West next spring and bring more than 40 high-paying jobs to the community.
As GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson is quick to point out, though, it’s the continued job creation by existing local businesses that really keeps the economy growing.
- Cottingham & Butler announced last week it will expand its local presence by opening an office in Dyersville, Iowa, bringing more than 25 jobs to the city within a year.
- Earlier this year, Dupaco Community Credit Union announced plans to invest $37 million to transform the “Voices building” in the Millwork District into a new operations center.
- Construction is underway on Medline Industries Inc.’s new
- $20 million facility, which will add more than 100 jobs.
Still, when it comes to job creation, low unemployment comes with a downside: a workforce shortage.
That’s why GDDC continues to work hard on recruitment initiatives. In April, GDDC launched its “Big Life, Small City” campaign, a multi-faceted marketing effort that aims to recruit young professionals to the area.
Clearly, this community recognizes the value of GDDC and supports its mission. Dickinson noted the group has well over $11 million (on a goal of $10 million) pledged for its 2022 capital campaign.
Dubuque-area leaders know well the collaboration it takes to continue to grow the local economy. It has been the partnership between local government, private industry and GDDC that has built a prosperous economic universe. May it continue to thrive.