News in your town

Clarence Page: Trump’s latest race-baiting his 2020 campaign strategy?

Victor Davis Hanson: The war over America’s past is really about its future

Letter: Ignorance of cursive a curse on democracy

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

OPINION: A free press can never be taken for granted, even under democratic rule

Letter: Who will speak if we don’t?

Our opinion: Make quality of our water a higher priority

Gilligan: A tip of the very tall hat to his Excellency, Father Bill

Goldberg: Social-media shock stories amount to lazy journalism