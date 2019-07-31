I am so grateful for the two articles on the front page of the Sunday, July 28, issue of the Telegrah Herald: “Wearing our hearts on our sleeves” and “Physician: People are being misled about CBD.” I experienced both articles as being balanced and sensitive. I find both topics somewhat confusing and experience them both as often being misunderstood and judged. While the topics and approaches to the two articles were very different, I believe both articles helped me clarify and better understand the perspectives, concerns, and emotions of all of the parties. I truly appreciate the effort that must have gone into creating these stories!
Letter: 2 TH stories bring clarity to misunderstood topics
