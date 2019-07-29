It’s not unusual — common, actually and unfortunately — for election candidates’ campaign issues to never be heard from again. It’s not necessarily that the candidate-turned-officeholder lost interest in the topic. More often, he or she smacks into the reality of “it’s easier said than done.”
One exception involves Ann McDonough, who has been a Dubuque County supervisor just half a year. When she campaigned for the job last fall, she was critical of how county supervisors decided issues, including the unbudgeted funding requests that suddenly came before them.
Candidate McDonough said those and other decisions should not be so spontaneous but rather reflect choices made previously through strategic planning. Guess what? Supervisor McDonough is taking the board in that direction.
Few things cause people’s eyes to glaze quicker than strategic planning. Few things collect dust faster than the finished product, the plan document. It happens frequently. But it doesn’t have to be that way. A strong process and commitment to follow the plan can make a positive difference.
It’s also positive that McDonough and fellow supervisors Jay Wickham and Dave Baker are opting to review, refresh and update a document already on the shelf, the Dubuque County Regional Smart Plan, which was started in 2010 and involved not only representatives from county government, but municipalities and other governmental entities in the county.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing during that process. Some citizens objected to certain aspects of the plan, especially those who called for sustainable and cooperative growth. There’s no guarantee that everyone will agree with everything this time around.
However, taking a step or two away from the day-to-day to discuss and deliberate about issues and opportunities involving local government is a better approach than deciding things on a catch-as-catch-can basis.
While on the topic of planning and long-term forecasts, one important issue that needs to be considered at all levels of government — local, state and federal — is rural America.
Hardly a week goes by, it seems, when the Telegraph Herald doesn’t carry a news story detailing current and future challenges facing rural communities in the tri-state area or nation overall. Education. Health care. Population. Internet and other communication services. Child care. Retail options, especially groceries.
Last week, we reported some local experts’ reactions to a recent McKinsey Global Institute report predicting “anemic” job growth in rural areas for at least the next decade. In fact, for most of the counties in the TH service area, McKinsey predicted that job growth will be worse than anemic: It will be non-existent, with net losses of jobs.
The trend of population growth “tilting” toward cities and creating what McKinsey Global Institute describes as “growing economic divergence” is not a good thing — for rural areas obviously but not necessarily for our cities, either.
Reversing or even slowing that trend won’t be easy. But it certainly won’t happen without strategic thinking, cooperation among stakeholder entities and — this is vital — buy-in by elected officials. Lest we watch more of America’s smaller communities wither and die, government must be prepared to deliver enhanced and strategic support for a vital part of American life.
Which is rarer: A property making the National Register of Historic Places or the City of Dubuque’s local landmark list?
The answer might surprise some of us.
While Dubuque has 72 entries on the National Register, the list of local landmarks has but 11.
That roster only passed 10 this month, when the City Council gave Eagle Point Park landmark status.
Wait a minute. Eagle Point Park, the city’s crown jewel of parks, hadn’t received local landmark status until now?
Others already on the list are Carnegie-Stout Public Library, City Hall, Courthouse, Old Jail, Julien Dubuque Monument, Mathias Ham House and the Shot Tower. Can anyone argue with those choices?
However, the folks who decide these things apparently placed a higher priority on the former Dubuque & Dunleith Bridge. The 1872 bridge was crucial to the economy of Dubuque and much of the Midwest back in the day. These days, however, the one remaining span of that bridge isn’t much looking like a landmark relocated as it is miles from the river, at Bergfeld Recreation Area.
It likewise seems odd that, though reasonable picks for landmark status, the beautiful Four Mounds Estates and retired Corps of Engineer dredge boat William M. Black made the local list before Eagle Point Park. But then again, Eagle Point’s entry on the National Register was belated, occurring less than two years ago.
In any case, better late than never.