Ah, summer in the tri-states — the season of
boating, festivals and, well, road construction.
A reader suggested it might be worth republishing the editorial cartoon featured today, which first appeared in the TH 15 years ago. Dubuque resident Kirk Barron submitted his handiwork in the fall of 2004, inspired by a long summer of roadwork.
Barron was happy to give us permission to publish his cartoon again this summer, when local drivers have shared a similar sentiment.
In Dubuque the past couple of months, we’ve seen work on the Southwest Arterial, Central Avenue, Kaufmann Avenue, Washington Street, Fifth Street, 10th Street, 30th Street, the Fengler overpass and the Julien Dubuque Bridge — not to mention lots of pothole fixing after a frigid winter.
’Tis the season for detours. Diligent upkeep is the price for having good roads.
Here’s to Barron for reminding us all to maintain a sense of humor.
CATCH A DOZEN RISING STARS
Each year, the Telegraph Herald and our BizTimes.biz magazine honor local up-and-coming professionals with the Rising Star Award.
Every year, I’m blown away by the talented young people working hard and serving their communities at the same time.
Our coverage and the awards event provide a glimpse into the future leadership of our community and celebrate folks well on their way to making this a better place to live and work.
Our Class of 2019 will be honored at an awards breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room, 301 Bell St. It all starts with a breakfast buffet (mmm, bacon) followed by a speaker and awards presentation.
This year’s speaker is someone I find both inspiring and entertaining — Renee Poppe, senior vice president of Medline, and I know she’ll do a fantastic job.
For the price of a $20 ticket, this makes for a great business networking event. Go to BizTimes.biz/risingstar for tickets. Rising Star is sponsored by Dubuque Bank & Trust and presented by BizTimes.biz.
SALUTE A LOCAL BUSINESSWOMANNow on sale are bios in the October BizTimes.biz and Her magazines saluting local businesswomen. Each professional bio is displayed along with a photo in the October issue of each magazine. With each purchase comes a complimentary ticket to the Salute to Women event, planned for Oct. 9, honoring four standout local women nominated by the local business community.
To purchase a bio and ticket go to TelegraphHerald.com/salute.