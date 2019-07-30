How the rich get richer; poor, poorer.
For example, Say you make $10,000 and pay
10% income tax, or $1,000.
However, I make $20,000 a year and pay 20%. Though I would pay only 10% on the first $10,000, and 20% on just the last $10,000 or a combined rate of just 15%.
Fine.
But wait. You will take a deduction at your tax rate of 10% whilst I get to take my deduction at 20%. You pay in at 10% and get it back at 10%. I pay in at 15% and get it back at 20%.
And that’s how the rich get richer and the poor poorer: through our tax system. No cheating needed.