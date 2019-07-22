In this space 10 months ago, we expressed enthusiasm about the Dubuque Racing Association’s innovative proposal for $3.2 million in improvements on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
So, it was good news last week when the Dubuque City Council signed off on those plans.
Even better: The expense will be covered by the DRA, the nonprofit organization that holds the gaming licenses for the city’s two casinos.
It’s an exciting and well-planned proposal, calling for amenities at Veterans Memorial Plaza, improvements to the East 16th Street bridge and an amphitheater. It might even include installation of a roundabout at East 16th Street and Admiral Sheehy Drive.
We won’t repeat all the details here — check out the front page Wednesday — but suffice it to say that the project will beautify the area, enhance the tribute to veterans (especially Pearl Harbor hero the Rev. Aloysius Schmitt) and dip into the island’s untapped potential as a venue for recreation, reflection and tourism.
Congratulations to all who have put so much thought and planning into the effort.
From a news standpoint, last week the world was full of surprises. Here was an exception: The Pet-Friendly Dubuque Committee says Dubuque is not pet-friendly.
That news flash came Tuesday, when committee members presented their conclusions to the city Parks and Recreation Commission. Could anyone expect anything else from a panel named the Pet-Friendly Dubuque Committee?
Citing their own research, results of a survey anyone could take, focus groups with young professionals and other means, committee members recommend that businesses open their enterprises to pets, landlords open their properties to pets and, of course, government open parks and trails to pets.
It’s become a measurement on the quality-of-life scale for younger adults especially, to the point it can impact recruitment and retention of employees. And a younger workforce is vital to sustaining local economic development.
Based on previous pets-in-parks campaigns, city council candidates’ campaign platforms and comments in the community, it’s clear that the writing is on the wall. Dubuque is not as far along as other cities in giving pets (especially dogs) wider berth.
However, that does not mean that city officials are obligated to give free rein to four-legged friends. Some citizens’ pets should not have to become everyone’s pets. There are public places where dogs are not a good idea. Whether it’s a farmers market or some other public event attracting large numbers (of people), folks should be able to move about without having to worry about tripping over leashes, getting between snarling canines or stepping on you-know-what. (Yes, it happens).
Being pet-friendly does not absolve pet owners from their responsibilities regarding restraints and sanitation.
As Dubuque wisely steps toward being more pet-friendly, government leaders also should carefully consider the concerns and interests of all citizens, not just pet owners.
Not quite a year ago, city government in East Dubuque, Ill., was working to regain its feet after the departure of the city manager and assistant police chief following TH reporting on accusations of inappropriate conduct with women (which the men denied). To say that city officials were less than forthcoming with information about all that would be an understatement.
After the mayor resigned days later — any connection to the other events was not clear — his appointed successor, Steve Robey, stated, “We’re not looking back anymore. We need to focus on the future.” That future did not include a mayoral campaign for Robey, who did not seek election in April, when Kirk VanOstrand, already a city council member, won the seat as a write-in candidate over a council colleague.
East Dubuque indeed should focus on the future, but, in light of the handling of an undignified episode involving Mayor VanOstrand, it should also look back and consider what stoked the flames in the past — the lack of forthrightness and transparency.
The mayor recently engaged in an altercation that started inside a local bar and concluded on the sidewalk outside, where VanOstrand threw the other man down and shouted at him.
The man getting up from the Sinsinawa Avenue sidewalk, constituent Scott Montgomery, to his credit, showed up at a City Council meeting to publicly apologize. He said the dust-up was “mostly” his own fault, as he initiated the episode by grabbing the mayor. The two men said they made amends the next day.
With the matter aired at a government meeting, the mayor offered his own apologies and, as people in the public eye who have messed up are wont to do, he added that he would use the fight as a “learning experience.” As if one needs to “learn” that bar fights are a bad idea, especially for elected officials.
Actually, before Montgomery’s appearance at the council meeting, the TH contacted the new city manager, Loras Herrig, who said the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Department was investigating the fight. After the sheriff said that was not the case, Herrig said he “misspoke.” City police initially investigated, he said, but the investigation would be turned over to the sheriff to avoid the “appearance” of a conflict of interest. There should have been no delay in asking the sheriff to handle it.
A factor in last year’s shake-up was the lack of forthrightness and transparency. It is unseemly to have a mayor engaged in a bar fight, but failure to initiate disclosure, to hold the facts until asked and to miscommunicate about an investigation could be more detrimental to community confidence in its leaders in the long term.