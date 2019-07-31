The Russia “scandal” has been way overblown. Yes, they do what they can to influence other governments and elections. But they are amateurs compared to us.
Not only do we try to influence elections, but we undermine governments and even invade them to topple leaders we don’t like. So it’s nuts to follow the mainstream media down the dead-end road of the Russia hysteria.
All the mainstream media, except FOX, is in the pocket of the corrupt, corporate Democrats.
They have used the Russia distraction, to divert attention from the massively important fact, that they stole the Democratic primary from Bernie Sanders — and are doing it AGAIN!