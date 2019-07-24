We all have seen the pictures: families confined in cages, children sleeping on cement floors, prevailing hunger, malnutrition and lack of hygiene in detention centers.
Especially touching for me were little kids’ drawings of themselves as stick figures behind chain-link confinement with little heads sleeping under foil blankets and guards with big hats and guns and padlocks.
We read in Scripture, “Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, do not stop them.’”
U.S. Catholic leaders recently addressed the overcrowding and unsanitary conditions at migrant centers. Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo and Bishop Joseph S. Vasquez said “such conditions cannot be used as tools of deterrence... Congress has a duty to provide additional funding to address the needs of children in federal custody [which includes] heightened standards and oversight for border facilities. It is possible and necessary to care for the safety of migrant children and the security of our citizens. By putting aside partisan interests, a nation as great as ours is able to do both.”
Our government’s terrible treatment of immigrants is a defining moral crisis of our time. If we’re going to speak out, we must do it now.
Who will speak if we don’t? We must not let this inhumane treatment continue.
Please contact the president, your congressional representative and U.S. senators.