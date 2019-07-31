The headline, at first glance, seemed to be proclaiming good news.
“Number of U.S. overdose deaths appears to be falling,” a story from The Associated Press reported.
Indeed, the number of overdose deaths fell for the first time in decades, according to preliminary statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Some of those deaths are still being investigated, hence, the preliminary caveat.)
That’s a big turnaround. Overdose deaths have been climbing every year for nearly 30 years — sometimes by thousands. So a decline is good news.
But the rate is still seven times higher than it was a generation ago.
And researchers do not believe this is the beginning of a new positive trend. What they believe is that Narcan is becoming more prevalent.
Narcan, a nasal spray version of naloxone — it’s the drug that counteracts overdose — has been widely distributed through the efforts of philanthropists and local, state, and federal officials.
So maybe there are fewer overdoses. Or maybe there are just more people at the ready with the antidote to the poison.
From 2014 to 2017, overdose deaths jumped by 5,000 or more each year.
Researchers trying to determine where the opioid epidemic began point to mass marketing of the namebrand OxyContin (oxycodone) in mid-1990s. Widely considered to be a safe and wholly effective painkiller, its use skyrocketed — as did addiction to oxycodone and hydrocodone.
From there addicts turned to cheaper street drugs like heroin and fentanyl. But at its root, it was the proliferation of prescription painkillers that brought opioid addiction into the mainstream, impacting virtually every community.
The Washington Post recently examined 380 million records in a database maintained by the Drug Enforcement Administration, tracking every single pain pill sold in the United States from 2006 through 2012. The data was made public for the first time ever following a civil action lawsuit. The data shows the how communities became awash in these pills, and addiction climbed. During that time period, the research shows:
• 15,015,750 prescription pain pills, enough for 23 pills per person per year, were supplied to Dubuque County.
• 2,811,620 prescription pain pills, enough for 20 pills per person per year, were supplied to Jackson County, Iowa.
• 2,848,820 prescription pain pills, enough for 18 pills per person per year, were supplied to Jo Daviess County, Ill.
• 6,433,605 prescription pain pills, enough for 18 pills per person per year, were supplied to Grant County, Wis.
And these numbers are based on total population, not just patients receiving prescriptions. It’s bad here, but they are staggering in other places — like Jackson County, Ohio, where the average yearly total of opioid pills per resident distributed over that seven-year span was 107.
According to reporting by The Associated Press, nearly everyone in this rural Appalachian county knows someone who died from drug-related causes. Five children in one elementary school class were said to have lost a parent to an overdose death this past academic year, the AP reports.
The data show in virtually every county, the higher the number of per capita pills distributed, the higher the number of overdose deaths. All told, the largest pharmaceutical companies saturated the country with 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills during that seven-year period, while the deadly epidemic cracked wide open and overdoses skyrocketed.
In the past several years, the issue of opioid addiction has garnered more attention. Emergency services personnel are well-versed in the use of Narcan — as are many individuals who have a loved one facing addiction.
That fewer deaths by overdose are occurring is good news, indeed. But it shouldn’t be construed as the beginning of the end of the opioid crisis. Its deep roots will continue to have a hold on this country for years to come.