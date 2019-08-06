Telegraph Herald front page headline Friday, Aug. 2, 2019: “Iowa to require seat belts on new school buses.”

First paragraph:. . .”it will be years before entire local fleets offer the safety feature.”

Seriously? No seat belts on any of our school buses?

Dodgeball, a staple of decades past, has now been demonized and outlawed; playgrounds are no longer asphalt but cork, rubber or some recycled material lest someone skin a knee, and children don’t leave the house without donning a helmet even if they’re walking the dog practically.

Not to mention hefty fines if any age child is not belted into a car seat in private vehicles.

And we don’t have seat belts on school buses! Seriously?

