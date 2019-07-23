In his July 9 letter, Patrick McCarthy blamed Barack Obama for the “problem at the border.”
None of Obama’s actions, however, reached the inhumane proportions of Trump’s policies — locking up asylum seekers or sending them back across the border without an initial asylum hearing, separating children from their parents under his administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, cancelling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, reducing refugee levels to the lowest since 1980 (despite a record level of 71 million people worldwide who have been forced from their homes), and banning visitors from eight, mostly Muslim, countries.
Although Obama deported law-abiding immigrants, he made the removal of drug dealers and criminals his priority.
Trump, who says he is protecting us from dangerous people, makes no distinction among immigrants.
McCarthy also said Democrats should pass “comprehensive immigration reform.” But, with Republicans controlling the Senate and White House, fat chance!