When it comes to natural and cultural wonders around the world, one might think of the Galápagos Islands, Great Wall of China or the ancient city of Bablyon.
Now, people also might think of Spring Green, Wis.
Yes, Spring Green. Rural southwest Wisconsin is now represented on the list of World Heritage sites as determined by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, better known as UNESCO. To earn this designation, a site must be a landmark of human history or culture, an ecological wonder, “a masterpiece of human creative genius” or meet another benchmark.
Southwest Wisconsin’s link to this international distinction is Taliesin, the 800-acre estate designed and occupied by architect Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959). A native of Richland Center, Wright built Taliesin in 1911. Taliesin is among eight major works by Wright constituting a single entry on UNESCO’s 2019 list.
Taliesin is special because of its link to Wright, not the quality of its construction. More than a house — please, don’t confuse it with the nearby House on the Rock — it was a laboratory of sorts for Wright. He was constantly experimenting at full scale — building, tearing out, building anew and renovating. He tended to use cheap materials and cheap labor — his architectural students, who lacked experience and skill in the building trades. That makes preservation and repairs extra challenging.
Restoration work at Taliesin, today owned by a nonprofit, continues as finances allow, but much needs to be done. Visitors on tours conducted by Taliesin Preservation have been told that, to do every task that has been identified, it would cost $80 million.
Making the UNESCO list won’t generate that much money, but it should increase visitor counts and support for preservation of Wright’s creations.
In this space two weeks ago, we applauded President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring price transparency in an area of health care, specifically prior notice of hospital and physician fees for non-emergency procedures. It is something Andy Butler, vice chairman of Dubuque-based insurance broker Cottingham & Butler, who attended the signing, has advocated for some time.
Trump’s action is positive in that it advocates transparency, but it is not all-encompassing. For many other aspects of health care, patients remain in the dark about prices — until the bill arrives.
Last week, a federal judge ruled that, no, prescription drug manufacturers do not have to include in their direct-to-consumer advertisements the list price of the drugs they are peddling. Though they disagree on many issues, two Midwestern senators on opposite sides of the aisle, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley and Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin, don’t intend for that judge’s ruling to be the last word.
“Apparently, a little daylight is too much for Big Pharma,” Durbin said. “Rather than level with the American public about the sky-high cost of their drugs — when they run their non-stop ads — Pharma sued to block patients from knowing the price.” Noting the “severe lack of transparency” in health care, Grassley said, “The direct-to-consumer measure would shine a light on the outrageous cost of medications and give consumers information they need to make the best decision for their circumstance.”
Fortunately, the senators promise to press their colleagues to approve a mandate for such disclosure. It’s needed. And with veteran senators from each party pushing for it, don’t bet against them.
Though it’s making national headlines, there are some local lessons in the stomach-turning events involving, among others, billionaire and child sex-abuser Jeffrey Epstein and former Trump Cabinet member Alexander Acosta.
As a federal prosecutor a decade ago, Acosta OK’d a secret deal that delivered an ever-so-gentle tap on the wrist to Epstein, who faced charges involving sex with underage girls. Last week’s arrest of Epstein on similar charges — surprised? — returned the spotlight on Acosta’s role in the financier’s sweet deal a decade ago.
For several days defensive, defiant and disingenuous in the face of criticism and calls for his ouster as U.S. secretary of labor, Acosta on Friday finally did resign. However, he never should have headed the Labor Department in the first place.
He won confirmation in the Republican-majority Senate, picking up some Democratic votes along the way, even though his secret deal with Epstein in 2008 was already public knowledge. The Associated Press reported on it in June 2014 — the TH carried the article — and Acosta was quizzed about it during his Senate confirmation hearings in March 2017. Yet he got the job anyway, heading a federal department that, ironically, oversees programs to combat sex trafficking.
A reminder from this nauseating mess is that sex offenders come in all shapes and sizes, from all walks of life and from all our communities — even here in the tri-states. Offenders are not only creeps hanging out in alleys or outside restrooms. In most cases, the perpetrator and victim already knew each other. As we have been shown, some offenders are rich and powerful, residing in mansions and hob-nobbing with their rich and powerful acquaintances (including former and future presidents).
We can’t let down our guard. We can’t dismiss suspicions. And we can’t not listen to our children.