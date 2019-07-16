Last fall, we hosted a first-time event that turned into a real celebration of strong women in our community. Our Salute to Women Awards championed the successes of women at various stages of leadership.
Now, it’s time to create a new slate of nominees to produce an equally fantastic event in 2019.
Here’s your chance to shine a light on some of the incredible women in our community. Nominees should be women who are influential in their companies (or schools) and communities.
Successful candidates will have a solid reputation based on their experience, integrity and leadership, and have a proven track record of accomplishments.
Awards will recognize women in four categories: Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of Innovation and Woman to Watch. Think about women who are mentors to others, women who shine as entrepreneurs or up-and-coming women making their mark.
The awards breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/salute for award details and the nomination form. Deadline is Thursday, Aug. 1. That is also the place to submit biographies and photos for our annual Salute to Women profiles in Her and BizTimes.biz magazines.
Help us inspire the next generation of women by identifying leaders in our community.
GOT NEWS? LET US KNOW
In covering dozens of towns in multiple counties spread across three states, TH staffers are challenged to keep up with what’s happening across our coverage area.
In addition to our reporting staff, we contract with freelance “correspondents” in several communities. These folks provide news tips, and some even attend and write stories about public events and government meetings.
We can always use extra eyes and ears in the communities outside of Dubuque.
If you’ve got a story idea for us, a news tip or might even like to be a contributing writer, reach out to us — we’d love to have the conversation. You can email me or call me at 563-588-3823, or contact Local Content Editor Dustin Kass at 563-588-5663.
Part of what makes community journalism so vital is telling the kinds of stories citizens want to read. We’re always interested in hearing your suggestions about what stories to tell.