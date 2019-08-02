I was very impressed with remarks by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic presidential debate Tuesday.
Their remarks were bold and forward-thinking, voicing the hopes and dreams of the American people in the face of the racist dying pangs of the current administration.
We need to look to the future, not return the past. I hope that Bernie and Elizabeth will find a way to join their energies in order to defeat President Trump’s anti-American policies and return courageous and moral leadership to our nation.