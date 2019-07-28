Ready or not, Iowa, here it comes.
In all likelihood, the Hawkeye state is weeks away from offering legal sports betting.
On Tuesday, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission will consider a proposal to authorize “sports wagering and fantasy sports contests” in Iowa. Depending what happens on Tuesday, the wagering could begin just 16 days later on Aug. 15.
It’s interesting how quickly government can act when it wants to, isn’t it? While other issues get mired in bureaucracy, potential revenue-driving endeavors get the green light.
In this case, that’s the right move. Ten states have already legalized sports betting, and eight more are in the works. It makes no sense for Iowa to get left behind on sports betting when the state already has multiple forms of legal gambling.
That’s why 18 of Iowa’s 19 casinos have already applied for licenses that will allow them to offer sports wagering. Casinos compete for every dollar. Certainly officials at Q Casino and Hotel and Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque believe they must get in the game. Both local casinos say they will likely be ready just in time for the start of the National Football League’s regular season.
It’s exciting to see Q and Diamond Jo casinos get that opportunity. Both have been challenged by the evolving gambling industry — particularly the proliferation of video gaming parlors in Illinois. This new opportunity levels out the playing field.
While legalized sports betting dissolves that inequity, it brings other challenges.
Gambling addiction is a real and longstanding societal threat that will only be exacerbated by adding gaming opportunities. State and federal government and sports governing bodies must continue to support efforts to combat problem gambling.
Further challenges will come from the impact on sports contests themselves. A century after the Black Sox Scandal of 1919, cheating in sports persists in multiple forms. Without strict regulation, there will be scandals that undermine fans’ confidence in the contests.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association will likely have to rethink compensation for student athletes. Universities already make millions off student athletes. When a financial incentive exists to purposely lose, or to win by an unexpectedly close margin, a college athlete receiving no compensation (but a scholarship) will be all the more tempted. Sharing profits with the athletes filling the arenas might help maintain fans’ confidence in the integrity of college athletics.
Get ready, Iowa. A sportsbook likely will be coming to a town near you before the kickoff of Monday Night Football. Regulators and athletic associations must work together to keep legalized sports betting from becoming a free-for-all. The state has done a good job holding current licensees to high standards. With even more on the line, it will be imperative to maintain that accountability.