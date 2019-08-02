Saturday night we were privileged to see one of the finest, if not THE finest performance in the long, impressive heritage of Grand Opera House musicals. “Mary Poppins” is simply superb.
Bravo to absolutely everyone involved. And special kudos to the incomparable Joe Klinebriel. Tracey Richardson outdid himself on sets. Kristen Eby’s orchestra was flawless. Costuming was colorful and creative. The dance routines were crisp and exciting. All the voices were excellent and the entire production a triumph for community theater. Congratulations to Executive Director Frank McClain.