Racism in our nation began with the early migrant settlers and the slave trade. Its victims suffer injustice from those who perpetrate, intentionally or unintentionally, racism in our communities and institutions.
The victims have included Native Americans, people of color and the waves of immigrants that arrived generation after generation. The perpetrators of racism have included ordinary citizens and people with power due to wealth, land/property ownership, political clout and majority class status.
The Civil War and the Civil Rights victories in the 1960s brought about some progress in the battle against racism. Unfortunately, sustained progress in dealing with this evil has not occurred due to a lack of conviction and commitment by several groups in our society, including members of the two major political parties, the professional class and organized labor members and the churches.
A new challenge for dealing with racism has surfaced with the rising interest and support of white nationalism and white supremacy. If a White Nationalist Party or a White Supremacist Party would be formed, how would it affect racist attitudes? Would the complexion and composition of such a party be significantly different than that of either major political party?
Would the positions of a White Supremacist Party on issues such as voter rights, immigration policy and enforcement, judicial justice reform, universal health care and climate change be substantially different than the positions of either political party?
We can only conjecture the answers. Hopefully, more people will be committed to diminishing and eliminating racism in its various forms.