This week, I celebrated my grandson’s 10th birthday. I gave him a gift and birthday card, and asked him to read what I had written.
He told me he couldn’t because it was in cursive.
He attends a public school in Iowa, receiving excellent grades in all his classes. I didn’t write in Japanese, German or morse code. I wrote in English. Why are our kids not being taught how to read and write English?
A few years ago, I published a book about my dad’s experiences in the U.S. Army during World War II. He spent 2½ years in a Nazi prison camp. He wrote his story to pass on to future generations so we would not forget what he endured to preserve our country’s freedoms.
My grandson can’t read his words because it’s written in cursive.
Our forefathers also made the same mistake. The Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution were all written in cursive.
When you see people not respecting our nation’s flag and not appreciating the great nation we live in, maybe it is because our schools are not teaching them the basic principles of our nation (you have to read it, to understand it).
It is time our schools use some of our tax-funded federal dollars to teach our kids to read and write the English language in cursive. They could learn our country’s history as was passed down from our ancestors.
The path to our future is determined by the path of our past.