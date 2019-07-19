Russia and China are now smiling! After all, if we keep going in the direction we’re headed, we’ll soon become a socialist nation!
Not surprisingly, there are several ways that the United States will eventually be brought to its knees.
The first has been happening for years: dividing its citizenry along party lines.
If the Democrats try to initiate a worthwhile idea, the Republicans will shoot it down — oh, not because it was a bad idea, but because it was brought up by a Democrat. The same could be said of the Democrats if an idea first originated from a Republican.
So, where’s all the bipartisanship?
Secondly, condoning actions taken by the enemy.
Let’s also not forget how Lenin suggested disrupting our economy.
It’s also appalling to see freeloaders and other welfare recipients around this country getting entitlements without lifting a finger. Instead, we need to teach them a skill, while instilling the value of putting in a good day’s worth of work, so they can become worthwhile contributors to society.
It also saddens me that illegal immigrants are coming into this country trying to get free medical care and education — even U.S. citizenship. Worse yet, having sanctuary cities around this country protecting criminals from deportation.
All this reminds me of the story of the Giving Tree — where the apple tree is willing to sacrifice itself to please a boy — in this case, to appease the world.
Gee, I really hope it never gets to that!