Ask people where they were and what they were doing when historic events in their lifetimes took place, and few will fumble for an answer.
Some major occurrences are so significant that they are seared in one’s memory. From Pearl Harbor to 1960s assassinations — John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy — to 9/11, generations of Americans have instant recall of the moment they heard “the news.”
Fortunately, many of us are also blessed to be able to vividly recall events other than those involving death and destruction. In some precincts, Game 7 of the 2016 World Series will spring to mind.
Americans pushing 60 and beyond will easily recall what they were doing 50 years ago. This weekend, the nation — indeed, most of the world — marks the 50th anniversary of a historic event, the magnitude of which stretches our limits of comprehension and appreciation. On Sunday, July 20, 1969, two American astronauts became the first inhabitants of Earth to set foot on the moon and — no small feat — returned home safely.
Unless you experienced it, you cannot fully grasp or appreciate in 2019 the significance of Apollo 11’s achievement of 1969. You might find it hard to believe to what extent people around the world stopped whatever were doing that to silently stare and squint at the fuzzy black-and-white images dancing on their TV screens.
Things are different today. With only a handful of tragic exceptions — including the space shuttles Challenger and Columbia — manned space missions have become commonplace and uneventful. Few of us could come up with the name of even one living U.S. astronaut from the past 40 years. As you read this, people are orbiting Earth in the International Space Station — as has been the case without interruption for nearly 19 years.
But, like the Wright Brothers, Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart before them, Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin — with Michael Collins manning the mother ship above them — made history. They were the first. They rocketed to the moon, walked on it and returned home safely.
Over the next 3½ years, their feat was replicated by other American astronauts five more times; one mission, Apollo 13, aborted and narrowly averted tragedy. (Quiz: Who was the last man, to date, to walk on the moon?)
While today’s seniors remember well the excitement and wonder of the first decade of the U.S. space program — not even seven years separated President Kennedy’s challenge for such a mission and Armstrong’s “one small step” on the moon — Americans might not recall that even that historic event was not without controversy.
Before, during and after the mission, some people on Earth asked why, with the U.S. embroiled in a quagmire of a war, at odds over civil rights and unmet needs from poverty to infrastructure, the federal government was annually pouring billions of dollars into the quest to reach the moon.
Today, 50 years later, similar questions surround President Trump’s challenge to return to the moon — the last man there was Eugene Cernan, by the way, in December 1972 — and then conduct a manned mission to Mars. The U.S. is approaching two decades of engagement in a Mideast war, American roads and bridges are in dangerous conditions, and we’re repeatedly seeing that Americans are not as far along the road to racial equity as they might have believed.
Was it worth it then? Will it all be worth it in the future? Those are legitimate questions for reasonable discussion and debate.
But let’s set those questions aside, for another time. This weekend, let’s remember and celebrate the incredible achievement
50 years ago by the United States and Apollo 11.