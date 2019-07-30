I’m aware that I say it every year, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t true. Our interns are pretty awesome.
In fact, if you’re running a business and not bringing in summer interns, you might want to rethink that. I think whoever first came up with the corporate buzz-speak phrase, “It’s a win-win,” was probably talking about internships.
Win 1: Us. Because we get an extra pair of hands (or more) to help out during a time when lots of people take vacation.
Win 2: Interns. Because they get to work alongside professionals and learn whether the career they think they’re interested in is really a good fit.
Actually, I could come up with about a dozen more reasons. Chief among them, we just like having them around. It makes you feel good to actually impart knowledge to someone who’s eager to learn, and it’s so cool to see their skills develop.
And being around young people, well, that youthful enthusiasm thing is a little bit contagious.
Also, if you have any questions about social media or that app you don’t understand, they can definitely help.
So that’s like a win-win-win-win-win.
Our newsroom was buoyed this summer by interns in three areas:
- Julia Poska, of the University of Iowa, on our news reporting staff.
- Gabby Leitner, of the University of Northern Iowa, on our copy desk.
- Katina Zentz, also U of I, on the photography staff.
All three are doing an outstanding job and head back to school in August fortified with a much larger grasp of local news operations. I’m particularly proud of the fact that all three said they really love their experience here and have new admiration for community journalists.
For two of these interns, that was a message that hit close to home.
Gabby is the daughter of Jim Leitner, TH sports editor, and Katina is the daughter of TH copy editor Renny Zentz. Both young women said the respect for the work their dads do grew immensely having seen them “in their element.”
I like to tease Julia that I’m sure her dad is a good guy, too. He just hasn’t worked at the TH for a quarter-century plus like these two guys have.
Lest anyone think these spots were unearned, Katina will return to Iowa in the role of creative director at the Daily Iowan, with an eye toward design and all visual elements. Gabby will be the executive editor (great title!) at the Northern Iowan, overseeing a staff of seven editors, 15 writers and hiring many more.
Julia will continue blogging for the UI Center for Global and Environmental Research and press forward with her journalism course work.
All three are slated to graduate in the spring and have promised to check and see if we have any openings. That’s the best reason of all to work with interns: You might be training a future employee.
Also helping us out this summer is Maddie McCarron, a recent Wahlert Catholic High School graduate who’s about to start her college career as a journalism and sports management major at the U of I. She’s endeared herself to the features department by helping out on the theater beat and has wracked up dozens of bylines.
It’s great to see internships becoming an integral part of college curricula. The Telegraph Herald is proud to be among the many tri-state businesses that help educate — and greatly benefit from — interns.
Best wishes to Julia, Gabby, Katina — and Maddie, too.