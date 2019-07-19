We have always had our share of tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, etc., and I agree that they do seem to be getting worse.
Because of this, we are also hearing a lot about global warming.
Maybe it’s time we look at it from another direction. How about going to the one who knows the beginning and the end?
Our Heavenly Father tells us that before Jesus comes back the second time, these natural disasters will get worse. His Word also says that even islands and mountains will disappear.
Now our Heavenly Father never acts without sending out warnings. History is filled with examples. Noah and the ark is one and, sadly, only one family took that warning seriously.
We do have a serious situation here, but could it be because we have turned away from God?
We have killed millions of our babies, and call it a right.
We took prayer out of our schools and wonder why kids kill each other.
We removed the Ten Commandments from a courthouse.
We celebrate a lifestyle that God calls an abomination.
It makes you wonder: Are we really any different from the people God destroyed by a flood in Noah’s day?
One day soon, each one of us will stand in front of our savior and judge.
I pray we will be prepared.