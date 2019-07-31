Therese Maiers’ letter in the TH on July 25, on cursive not being taught in the public schools was a great article for everyone to read. My father emigrated from Germany in 1929, he went to night school to learn to read, write and speak English. Ten years later he made a visit back to see his parents. He was gone for three months and sent letters back to his wife and children, all in cursive. My mother saved them all for her children. Now we would like to pass them on to our grandchildren. In their public schools in Illinois, cursive was dropped after they had one year of cursive. They, too, cannot read cursive and are not able to read the letters that their great-grandfather wrote. How will our grandchildren sign any legal documents?
Letter: Loss of cursive handwriting disappointing
