It has to be confusing to be a white supremacist these days. Some congresswomen wonder about our connection to Israel. White supremacists would like to applaud that because Jews, they say, are the root of all evil.
Baffling as it may sound, white supremacists blame Jews for political shifts in America that granted blacks their civil rights and enabled waves of Hispanic immigration.
But they can’t applaud the congresswomen because they are non-white. President Trump makes things worse by telling the congresswomen to “go back” (which the white supremacists also say), but then when Mr. Trump says it is because they are “anti-Semitic,” then the white supremacists must think, “but so are we!”
What is a white nationalist to do?