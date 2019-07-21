Deep in the forest, on a snowy night in Russia, a train came grinding to an unexpected halt. All the famous Soviet leaders of the 20th century were aboard.
To get the train moving again, Lenin went forward to re-educate the engineer. The train remained stationary.
Stalin went forward and shot the engineer. The train still did not move.
Finally, Brezhnev went through the train closing all the curtains and telling the passengers the train was moving.
The story, told by theologian Samuel Wells, is a good parable for our polarized times.
Our politics, our culture and even our relationships with family, friends and neighbors seem to have come to an angry standstill. We have been stranded aboard this furious train for some time now, and, with a new election cycle starting, I dread the rising fury that waits just down the tracks.
Outrage was prominent during the last presidential election cycle; politicians and cable news help to keep it stoked today. “Democrats are unpatriotic socialists! Republicans are racist fascists!”
In the story of the Russian train, Stalin was filled with such outrage. He figured the engineer must be a stubborn, perverse fellow, so he shot him dead. That did not get the train moving.
Exasperation emerges as outrage cools. I imagine that Lenin, in the story, was exasperated when he tried to “educate” the engineer.
As an educator myself, I know the temptation to judge students as too stupid to grasp the perfect truth I have just placed before them. I gripe, complain and blow off steam; but my exasperation helps neither the student nor me. The same was true for Lenin, he didn’t get the train moving, either.
Apathy sets in as we lose hope of change. Brezhnev painted an alternative reality by closing the curtains. His response was not as violent as Stalin’s, nor as doctrinaire as Lenin’s. However, doing nothing and convincing people to accept paralysis did not move the train.
We are caught in a repeating cycle of outrage turning to exasperation turning to apathy. Then some new crisis arouses us and we are enraged yet again.
Are there alternatives? Some friends have started a very modest non-partisan social media campaign named ACT, encouraging Action for Civility and Truth. Find them at bit.ly/2NY5g9u and bit.ly/2YWwqib.
Civility is an essential countermeasure to outraged and divisive rhetoric. Piling outrage on hot outrage risks setting the whole train on fire.
During the Civil War, an elderly woman insisted to Abraham Lincoln that he should view Southerners as irreconcilable enemies who should be destroyed. His answer: “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?”
Shared truth is the only way forward. Like railroad tracks, both rails are needed. We will not get any wiser by talking louder and stopping our ears to what others have to say.
Patient listening, honest
sharing and careful reflection build the road to a shared future. Keep talking with people who think differently!
Action is the only remedy for apathy, and gratitude is a much better motivator than outrage. By counting our blessings rather than our burdens, and by looking to our children and grandchildren, we may find the grit to open a track through the forest of distrust and insult.
In Iowa, presidential campaigns start early. Let’s show the nation how to reach out in solidarity with neighbors, friends and family who are on the other side of our political debates.