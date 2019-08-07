What prompted thousands of immigrants to descend upon the southern border of the United States in the past year?
Chris Farrell, director of investigations and research for Judicial Watch, a nonpartisan watchdog, traveled to Guatemala to get a first-hand view of the first of several “migrant caravans” and interview people on the ground.
The caravans did not spring up spontaneously, with thousands of people at one time saying, “Hey guys, let’s all push our way into the United States.”
No, a group called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, pushing a political agenda, used hundreds of workers to organize the caravans. Farrell noted that the food, water, transportation, medical equipment and other services involved, including mobile hospitals and children services, were “akin to a complex military operation.”
This effort cost somebody millions of dollars.
Farrell says it was a manufactured crisis that exploited impoverished people, consisting mostly of men. He estimates 90-95% of the migrants were men between 15 and 45 years of age, in contrast to mainstream media reports portraying the caravans as primarily women and children.
He reports that there were certainly criminal elements rolled into the caravan, and children who were recovered from a human smuggling operation using the caravan as “cover.”
American news broadcasts led viewers to believe that caravan migrants walked most of the distance of the route. Farrell noted that chartered tour buses transported these migrants for the vast majority of their trek, especially crossing Mexico.
Editor’s note: Judicial Watch, Inc., identifies itself as “a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation.” The nonprofit Pueblos Sin Fronteras identifies itself as “a transborder organization made up of human rights defenders of diverse nationality and immigration statuses.”