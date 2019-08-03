News in your town

Ullrich: On the threshold of autumn in someone else's America

Pate: Iowa has model for election security

Hanson: The lessons of Versailles Treaty

Our opinion: Rules setting tax 'holiday' still taxing

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Our opinion: Opioid crisis better understood but not resolved

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Rubin: Trump heading for exits in Afghanistan

Tucker: Impeachment cannot heal this divided nation

Our opinion: McDonough makes good on promise toward planning

Letter: People must commit to ending racism

Goldberg: Unity can be worse than partisanship

Letter: Tax system makes the rich get richer

Letter: Dogs not a problem

Goldberg: Trump’s tweet malice or ignorance?

Our opinion: Sports wagering a good bet for Iowa, but not without challenges

Stringer: Despite setback, optimism on felons' voting rights

Carl P. Leubsdorf: The Squad is Trump’s dream opponent

Letter: Sen. Ernst causing wrong people to squeal

Letter: The current quandary for white nationalists

Cyr: A putter might help drivers for peace

Our opinion -- What a deal: Politicians agree to grow deficit

Letter: Ignorance of cursive a curse on democracy

Page: Trump’s latest race-baiting his 2020 campaign strategy?

Hanson: The war over America’s past really about its future

Letter: Who will speak if we don’t?

Our opinion: Make quality of our water a higher priority

OPINION: A free press can never be taken for granted, even under democratic rule

Gilligan: A tip of the very tall hat to his Excellency, Father Bill

Letter: Obama's missteps minor compared to Trump's

Goldberg: Social-media shock stories amount to lazy journalism

Our opinion: Schmitt Island visionary plan taps potential

Letter -- Moon memories: Patriotism reigned for Americans in Vietnam

Page: Trump’s cheap shots reveal a very weak man

Grassley: Trade pact offers stability, opportunity to dairy industry

Tucker: Trump's racist rhetoric will never end

Goldberg: Paul Ryan once again being cast as pariah

Ascheman: Move beyond outrage, exasperation and apathy

Our opinion: GDDC helps community shoot for moon

Letter: All at-large school board undemocratic

Letter: County supervisors' judgment, priorities out of whack